Home States Odisha

NIOT to help govt stem coastal erosion in Ganjam

Sources said since the last one month, high tides are reaching seaside villages in Ganjam.

Published: 10th August 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The State government has decided to join hands with Chennai-based National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) to check coastal erosion in Ganjam district.Ganjam Collector Dibyajyoti Parida said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will soon be signed with NIOT which operates under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.The NIOT will provide technical assistance to combat erosion along the coast. The State government will work jointly with NIOT to prepare a long-term, effective and climate-conducive action plan.

“We have plans to establish a model colony for erosion-hit residents of the district. A technical team will conduct a survey in areas where coastal erosion is taking place following which the colony will be established to rehabilitate the affected persons. Arrangements are being made to immediately provide housing units to residents whose homes have been washed away,” the Collector added.

Sources said since the last one month, high tides are reaching seaside villages in Ganjam. In view of the situation, the district administration had submitted a proposal to the State government to check coastal erosion with the help of experts from the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.Five seaside blocks in Ganjam are the worst-hit by coastal erosion. Tidal ingress has been frequently reported from villages in Ganjam, Chhatrapur, Chikiti, Khallikote and Rangeilunda blocks.

In 2007, seawater started damaging houses in Podampeta of Ganjam block and Ramayapatana in Chikiti following which the district administration decided to construct synthetic wall and shift the villagers to safer places. But the plans could not be executed.

After cyclone Phailin hit Ganjam in 2013, the administration swung into action and provided houses to residents of seaside villages and Chilika lake under Odisha Disaster Recovery Project (ODRP).With assistance from the World Bank, the State government constructed 16,290 houses under ODRP in Chhatrapur, Ganjam, Khallikote, Chikiti and Rangeilunda blocks to rehabilitate the affected residents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coastal erosion NIOT
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp