NIOT to help govt stem coastal erosion in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The State government has decided to join hands with Chennai-based National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) to check coastal erosion in Ganjam district.Ganjam Collector Dibyajyoti Parida said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will soon be signed with NIOT which operates under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.The NIOT will provide technical assistance to combat erosion along the coast. The State government will work jointly with NIOT to prepare a long-term, effective and climate-conducive action plan.

“We have plans to establish a model colony for erosion-hit residents of the district. A technical team will conduct a survey in areas where coastal erosion is taking place following which the colony will be established to rehabilitate the affected persons. Arrangements are being made to immediately provide housing units to residents whose homes have been washed away,” the Collector added.

Sources said since the last one month, high tides are reaching seaside villages in Ganjam. In view of the situation, the district administration had submitted a proposal to the State government to check coastal erosion with the help of experts from the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.Five seaside blocks in Ganjam are the worst-hit by coastal erosion. Tidal ingress has been frequently reported from villages in Ganjam, Chhatrapur, Chikiti, Khallikote and Rangeilunda blocks.

In 2007, seawater started damaging houses in Podampeta of Ganjam block and Ramayapatana in Chikiti following which the district administration decided to construct synthetic wall and shift the villagers to safer places. But the plans could not be executed.

After cyclone Phailin hit Ganjam in 2013, the administration swung into action and provided houses to residents of seaside villages and Chilika lake under Odisha Disaster Recovery Project (ODRP).With assistance from the World Bank, the State government constructed 16,290 houses under ODRP in Chhatrapur, Ganjam, Khallikote, Chikiti and Rangeilunda blocks to rehabilitate the affected residents.

