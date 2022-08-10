Odisha-Andhra link disrupted among torrential rains

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Communication between Malkangiri and Andhra Pradesh on National Highway-326 remains disrupted from Tuesday morning as water from swollen rivers flowed at 4-5 feet high over the low-lying Koigur bridge in between Motu and Chintur in Andhra Pradesh following torrential rains for the past three days. Hundreds of vehicles and people have remained stranded on both sides of the bridge till reports last came in.

Commuters on Malkangiri and Motu road were also affected as communication was disrupted for hours on Tuesday morning as rainwater was flowing at 4 feet high over the bridge at Kangrukonda on NH-326 under Kalimela block limits. Similarly, Kalimela and Podia remained cut-off with 3-4 feet water submerging the bridge near Kalimela Kanyashram under Kalimela limits.

However, communication was resumed in the afternoon as the water level receded in both places.

The situation was no different in MV-70 and Gorakhpalli in Kalimela block where there was no communication till water level receded.

Even interstate communication between Malkangiri and Chhattisgarh remained suspended till Tuesday afternoon as rainwater was flowing at more than 4 feet over Chhapra bridge at Sukma. District Emergency officer here informed that Malkangiri district has received an average rainfall of 32.09 mm during the past 24 hours.

