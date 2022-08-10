Home States Odisha

Odisha-Andhra link disrupted among torrential rains

However communication was resumed in the afternoon as the water level receded in both the places.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Floodwater flowing over a bridge in Malkangiri district on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Communication between Malkangiri and Andhra Pradesh on National Highway-326 remains disrupted from Tuesday morning as water from swollen rivers flowed at 4-5  feet high over the low-lying Koigur bridge in between Motu and Chintur in Andhra Pradesh following torrential rains for the past three days. Hundreds of vehicles and people have remained stranded on both sides of the bridge till reports last came in.

Commuters on Malkangiri and Motu road were also affected as communication was disrupted for hours on Tuesday morning as rainwater was flowing at 4 feet high over the bridge at Kangrukonda on NH-326 under Kalimela block limits. Similarly, Kalimela and Podia remained cut-off with  3-4 feet water submerging the bridge near Kalimela Kanyashram under Kalimela limits. 

However, communication was resumed in the afternoon as the water level receded in both places.
The situation was no different in MV-70 and Gorakhpalli in Kalimela block where there was no communication till water level receded.

Even interstate communication between Malkangiri and Chhattisgarh remained suspended till Tuesday afternoon as rainwater was flowing at more than 4 feet over Chhapra bridge at Sukma. District Emergency officer here informed that Malkangiri district has received an average rainfall of 32.09 mm during the past 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Highway-326
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp