Tension over mixing of vaccines at primary health centre in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension flared up at Dasbatia primary health centre (PHC) under Baramundli panchayat in Balikuda on Monday after some locals raised objection over administering of Covishield vaccine instead of Covaxin as booster dose.

One Ranjan Biswal of Gopinathpur village in Ananatpur panchayat alleged that health workers administered Covishield to his daughter instead of Covaxin as opted by her during vaccination slot booking online. The 18-year-old girl had taken two doses of Covaxin in Cuttack last year. Accusing the health staff of being negligent, Biswal said combination of the two vaccines may lead to health complications.

Later, locals staged dharna in front of the PHC over the incident. On being informed, chief district medical officer Khetrabasi Dash along with senior health officials rushed to the PHC and convinced the agitators that mixing both the vaccines is safe and not harmful. A health team was asked to check the girl’s health condition and provide free treatment in case of any complication. After getting assurance, the irate villagers called off their protest.

