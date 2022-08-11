Home States Odisha

Boyanika fashion show on Odisha handlooms

A fashion show showcasing the rich handloom products of the State was organised in the city by Boyanika on Wednesday as a part of the week-long celebration of National Handloom Day.

Models walk the ramp at Boyanika fashion show in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A fashion show showcasing the rich handloom products of the State was organised in the city by Boyanika on Wednesday as a part of the week-long celebration of National Handloom Day.Handloom clothing line for both men and women, designed and produced by award-winning weavers and SHG groups of different districts under the aegis of Boyanika, were presented at the show which was inaugurated by BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange. Models showcased office wear made from Odisha handlooms for both men and women, contemporary dresses for youth besides, sarees and other handloom products.

Speakers said handloom products of Odisha represent an inseparable art of the State’s rich culture and tradition and act as a source of livelihood for millions of weavers engaged in it. Among others, Director National Institute of Fashion Technology Shovan Krishna Sahu, Sonepur Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane, Director, Textiles & Handloom Susanta Kumar Dash, managing Director of Boyanika Shyambhakta Mishra were present.

