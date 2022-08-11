CM Naveen Patnaik dismisses two, retires five for corruption

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing his strong stance against corruption, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday acted against nine officers giving compulsory retirement to five and dismissing two officers from their services.Of the five officers who were given compulsory retirement, one is superintending engineer, two executive engineers and two assistant engineers and one junior engineers.

Former superintending engineer of Rural Development, Malkangiri, Ashis Dash, former executive engineers Manas Ranjan Mohanty, Manoj Behera along with two assistant engineers Umesh Shasini and Bisudhananda Behera were given compulsory retirement. Former CDVO of Parlakhemundi Jaladhar Mallik and ex-social education officer of Balangir Prabhasini Sahu were dismissed. Pension of former junior engineer Trinath Sethi has been stopped.

