Flood threat for Odisha as IMD predicts new low pressure system

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as many rivers across the State are in spate due to heavy showers triggered by a weather system, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday has forecast more rainfall in the coming days.The fresh spell of rains will be precipitated by the formation of a new low-pressure area around Saturday, the IMD said.

“A low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around Saturday. It is likely to become more marked in subsequent 24 hours and then move west-northwestwards. Under the influence of the system, a few places in Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall from Saturday onwards,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

The IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall at one or two places in Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and 14 other districts on Saturday. The national weather forecaster has cautioned that the heavy rains may lead to landslides in hilly regions and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Under the influence of strong monsoon flow and anticipated low pressure over north Bay of Bengal, squally surface wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast on Sunday. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

On Wednesday, the Special Relief Commissioner’s office directed the collectors to remain prepared to handle any emergency arising out of the new low-pressure system. Meanwhile, the low-pressure area that formed on August 6 and later intensified into depression has brought down the rainfall deficit significantly in Odisha. The deficit between June 1 and August 10 is only one per cent.

According to the IMD, the depression over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh moved west-northwestwards and weakened into a well-marked low pressure on Wednesday. The system lied over east Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood on the day and is expected to further weaken into a low pressure by Wednesday night.

