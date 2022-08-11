Home States Odisha

Odisha fails to monitor coastal space violation: CAG

The Auditor General observed illegal construction of a jail complex in CRZ 1A area at Bangar in Puri district.

Published: 11th August 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Comptroller and Auditor General of India building is used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

Comptroller and Auditor General of India building is used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha was one among the nine coastal states in the country that failed to implement the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) properly and did not proactively monitor the violations in coastal space and irregular constructions in restricted CRZ zones, revealed a new CAG report.

The Auditor General observed illegal construction of a jail complex in CRZ 1A area at Bangar in Puri district. The construction was inside Balukhand-Konark wildlife sanctuary, which also has Olive Ridley Turtle nesting sites on the beach.

The CAG audit also found that the State Coastal Zone Management Authority (SCZMA) of the coastal states including Odisha did not have sufficient manpower to perform their mandate. They also lacked representation from relevant stakeholder bodies.

“The SCZMAs in most of the coastal states did not have sufficient manpower. In Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, the functions of SCZMAs were carried out by the officials of the state department of environment or the state pollution control boards,” the CAG stated. It added that in Odisha, the SCZMA functioned with one junior scientist and technical assistant without any secretarial manpower.

It further stated that the district-level committees (DLCs) having coastline were to be established to assist SCZMAs in the enforcement of the CRZ notification which was also delayed. “Both the SCZMAs and DLCs did not proactively monitor the violations in coastal space. SCZMAs did not take proactive action against the CRZ violations and in the instances where they acted upon, follow-up action was ineffective,” the CAG underlined.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coastal Regulation Zone Illegal construction Wildlife sanctuary
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp