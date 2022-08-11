Rain havoc in Odisha, two killed

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI/JEYPORE/UMERKOTE: Two persons were reportedly killed in Koraput and Malkangiri districts as heavy rains continued to lash various parts of the State on Wednesday.A 50-year-old man was swept away while crossing Arkur river in Malkangiri on Wednesday. He was identified as Narsihan Durka of Udupa gram panchayat. Durka was on way to his farmland when he was swept away by the strong currents of the overflowing river. On being informed, fire personnel reached the spot and started a search operation. Sources said the search for Durka was still underway.

In Koraput, a 60-year-old man died after the mud wall of his house collapsed due to heavy rains in Dasmantpur block on Tuesday night. He was identified as Chandra Muduli of Piko Phulbeda village. Muduli and other family members were sleeping when the wall caved in. He got trapped under the debris and subsequently died.

In the last 24 hours, Koraput received around 490 mm rainfall resulting in deluge at several places. Rainwater entered crop lands and damaged roads in Kanga panchayat under Jeypore block. A culvert connecting Rauliguda to Kanaga was washed away disrupting communication to several villages. Many roads in Dasmantpur, Koraput and Nandapur were blocked due to uprooting of trees. Five ODRAF teams have been engaged to clear the roads.

Around 30 houses were damaged after rainwater entered slum areas in Jeypore town. Executive officer of Jeypore municipality Siddharth Patnaik said, “Illegal construction is the main reason behind waterlogging in the slums. We have shifted the residents to safer places.”

Similarly, heavy rains for the last three days have led to a flood-like situation in Nabarangpur district. All major rivers of the district - Indravati, Bhaskel, Turi, Gunihat, Angi and Chittangi - are in spate.On Tuesday night, floodwater entered Churahandi village in Kosagumuda block and around 80 residents were shifted to the local school building. Around 12 villages of six panchayats in the block have been affected by the rains.

The district administration has asked residents of all the riverside villages to remain alert. A special team has been formed to monitor the situation. If the rains continue, people residing in these villages will be evacuated, said Kosagumuda tehsildar Siba Prasad Patnaik. Nabarangpur received 367.4 mm rainfall on the day.

