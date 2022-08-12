Home States Odisha

Gram Rojgar Sevak missing, Odisha police hunt for clues

Mystery continues to shroud the disappearance of Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS) Swagat Panda who went missing on Monday night.

Published: 12th August 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Police-PoliceCap-Cops

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Mystery continues to shroud the disappearance of Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS) Swagat Panda who went missing on Monday night. Panda, a native of Chhatrapur, was staying in Purusottampur since the last one and a half years. He was in charge of Solaghar and Sunathara panchayats in the block. 

Sources said the GRS left home at around 9.30 pm on Monday reportedly to meet the block development officer (BDO) of Purusottampur. But he did not return home till next morning and his mobile phone was switched off.

When Panda’s wife contacted the BDO, the latter said the GRS did not meet him but spoke to him over phone about some projects. The worried wife then lodged a missing complaint in Purusottampur police station on Tuesday. The same day, locals found Panda’s cellphone at Harijan Sahi Chowk and his bike lying at Gada Sahi.

While scanning the footage of a CCTV camera installed at a petrol pump on Berhampur-Purusottampur road, police found Panda walking alone at around midnight. Footage of another CCTV camera at a dhaba near the petrol pump also showed the GRS walking towards Rushikulya river near Ranajhali village. 

Initially, it was suspected Panda might have been abducted. But since CCTV footage shows the GRS walking alone on the road, police are scanning his call details to get clues about his whereabouts. The CCTV footage of both the places have been recovered. Family members and relatives of Panda are being questioned now, said police.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Purusottampur Suryamani Pradhan said, “We are investigating the case from all angles. Police are contacting the numbers found in Panda’s cellphone. We are hopeful of solving the mystery behind his disappearance soon.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gram Rojgar Sevak BDO
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp