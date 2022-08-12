Home States Odisha

Man found dead with throat slit in Odisha

A 42-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit at Namaz Padia ground in Praharajpur within Kishannagar police limits on Thursday. 

Published: 12th August 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 42-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit at Namaz Padia ground in Praharajpur within Kishannagar police limits on Thursday.  The man was identified as Abdul Kadar Khan, an auto-rickshaw driver of the locality. According to his family members, Kadar had gone to the nearby market on Wednesday at around 8 pm, but did not return home.

His body was found on Thursday at around 9 am. His mobile phone was lying near the body, but his other belongings including shoes were missing. Kadar is suspected to have been murdered over an alleged illicit relationship. 

On being informed, Kishannagar police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation with the help of scientific team and sniffer dog, but no breakthrough in the case has been made yet.  A murder case has been registered and postmortem report is awaited for further investigation, said Kishannagar IIC Rashmi Ranjan Das. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police limits Namaz Padia ground
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp