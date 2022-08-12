Man found dead with throat slit in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 42-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit at Namaz Padia ground in Praharajpur within Kishannagar police limits on Thursday. The man was identified as Abdul Kadar Khan, an auto-rickshaw driver of the locality. According to his family members, Kadar had gone to the nearby market on Wednesday at around 8 pm, but did not return home.

His body was found on Thursday at around 9 am. His mobile phone was lying near the body, but his other belongings including shoes were missing. Kadar is suspected to have been murdered over an alleged illicit relationship.

On being informed, Kishannagar police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation with the help of scientific team and sniffer dog, but no breakthrough in the case has been made yet. A murder case has been registered and postmortem report is awaited for further investigation, said Kishannagar IIC Rashmi Ranjan Das. ENS

