OSCOM’s solar inverters to power 150 Ganjam schools in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: To solve the issue of erratic power supply and ensure smooth functioning of schools, the Odisha Sands Complex (OSCOM), an unit of Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) at Chatrapur, has agreed to provide solar panels to 150 transformed schools under its CSR programme.

As many as 366 high schools in Ganjam were transformed under the flagship high school transformation programme of the State Government. However, erratic power supply emerged a main challenge in smooth functioning of schools activities following which district administration urged various institutions to lend a helping hand.

Accordingly, IREL, a body under Ministry of Atomic Energy, stepped up. Ganjam Collector Dibyajyoti Parida and Chief General Manager-cum-Head of OSCOM AJ Janarthanan signed an agreement in this regard on Wednesday.

“Of the 366 smart schools in the district, 150 have been selected to have the provision of solar inverters for uninterrupted power supply. Around Rs 1.05 crore worth inverters with 2 kw capacity each will be installed in the said schools,” said Parida.

Chief development officer (CDO)-cum-Executive officer of Ganjam zilla parishad V Keerthi Vasan said, “Our target is to furnish all the 366 schools with solar power system and we have multiple donors including banks for the purpose but OSCOM is our biggest donor so far. The matching grant of R 2.10 crore will be provided under Mo School Abhiyan (MSA) initiative,” he said adding that the target to set up solar panels in all schools has been fixed to October.

