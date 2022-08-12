Veggie outlets run dry in Koraput after rains

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The acute shortage of vegetables for the past five days has become a cause of concern for the local residents of Koraput. The reason being the rainy weather which has adversely affected the supply chain.

According to sources, an average 120 tonne of different types of vegetables are regularly supplied to markets of Jeypore, Koraput, Kotpad, Semiliguda and Sunabeda from local as well as outside sources but the supply of Koraput has come to a grinding halt.

Farmers, too, are reluctant to maintain the normal supply as a result majority of outlets go dry. Further, the inflow of vegetables from neighbouring states has also stopped. “We stock up and sell limited quantity of vegetables due to short supply,” said a vendor Rama Gouda adding that the normal supply will pick pace only after fair weather condition returns.

What adds to their woes is that growers of Pottangi, Semiliguda, Lamtaput, Nandapur, Dasmantpur and Boipariguda prefer to sell their vegetables to other districts as that fetches them better profits. Also, most vendors shut their outlets because of the price hike.

Taking the local demands into consideration, the Koraput Chapter of Ormas has been supplying vegetables through 162 producer groups in different markets of the district.

