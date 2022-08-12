Home States Odisha

Veggie outlets run dry in Koraput after rains

THE acute shortage of vegetables for the past five days has become a cause of concern for the local residents of Koraput.

Published: 12th August 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Organic vegetables, Organic food, food basket

Representational Image

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  The acute shortage of vegetables for the past five days has become a cause of concern for the local residents of Koraput. The reason being the rainy weather which has adversely affected the supply chain.

According to sources, an average 120 tonne of different types of vegetables are regularly supplied to markets of Jeypore, Koraput, Kotpad, Semiliguda and Sunabeda from local as well as outside sources but the supply of Koraput has come to a grinding halt.

Farmers, too, are reluctant to maintain the normal supply as a result majority of outlets go dry. Further, the inflow of vegetables from neighbouring states has also stopped. “We stock up and sell limited quantity of vegetables due to short supply,” said a vendor Rama Gouda adding that the normal supply will pick pace only after fair weather condition returns. 

What adds to their woes is that growers of Pottangi, Semiliguda, Lamtaput, Nandapur, Dasmantpur and Boipariguda prefer to sell their vegetables to other districts as that fetches them better profits. Also, most vendors shut their outlets because of the price hike. 

Taking the local demands into consideration, the Koraput Chapter of Ormas has been supplying vegetables through 162 producer groups in different markets of the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rainy weather Vegetables shortage
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp