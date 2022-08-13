Governor Prof Ganeshi encourages women entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Friday encouraged women entrepreneurs to achieve greater heights by continuing work in their respective fields.

Interacting with FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) members at Raj Bhawan here, he encouraged the women entrepreneurs to harness the power within to change the society and the world.

FLO Bhubaneswar chairperson Namrita Chahal spoke about FLO Bhubaneswar’s journey and explained how it grew from 61 members in 2020 to over 100 women entrepreneurs at present. Founding chair Dharitri Patnaik spoke about FLO National and Odisha Chapter’s work.

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Friday encouraged women entrepreneurs to achieve greater heights by continuing work in their respective fields. Interacting with FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) members at Raj Bhawan here, he encouraged the women entrepreneurs to harness the power within to change the society and the world. FLO Bhubaneswar chairperson Namrita Chahal spoke about FLO Bhubaneswar’s journey and explained how it grew from 61 members in 2020 to over 100 women entrepreneurs at present. Founding chair Dharitri Patnaik spoke about FLO National and Odisha Chapter’s work.