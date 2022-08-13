Heavy rainfall alert in Odisha but no flood threat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/SAMBALPUR: The State government on Friday said there is no flood threat as of now even as heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Odisha. The Water Resources department, however, maintained that a close watch is being kept on the situation as heavy rains are expected at few places in the State this weekend under the influence of a low pressure system which is likely to form on Saturday.

Engineer-in-chief, Water Resources Bijay Kumar Mishra said, “Jalaka was flowing at 6.29 metre in Balasore’s Mathani on the day against the danger level of 5.5 metre. However, the water level in the river is steady and not on the rise.”

Similarly, Baitarani was flowing at 17.80 metre in Bhadrak’s Akhuapada against the danger level of 17.83 metre. Here too, the water level was steady, he added. On the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a cyclonic circulation lies over west Myanmar and neighbourhood. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal within 24 hours. The system is likely to become more marked and then move west-northwestwards.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur at one or two places in most of the districts on Saturday and Sunday. The IMD issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places in Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada and Nabarangpur districts on Sunday. The regional Met office advised fishermen to not venture into sea between Saturday and Monday.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Hirakud dam opened 10 more gates to release floodwater as rains continued on the upstream for the fourth consecutive day. Currently, water is being released through 20 gates including 13 on left side of the dam and seven on the right. Dam officials said on Friday morning, the reservoir level stood at 615.17 ft before the opening of 10 more gates. The average inflow was 3,97,451 cusec and outflow 1,92,033 cusec.

The average rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours was 20.80 mm on the upstream and 7.27 mm on the downstream. Chief Engineer of Upper Mahanadi Basin Ananda Charan Sahoo said more gates were opened in view of the heavy rainfall on the upstream. However, there is no possibility of flooding on the downstream. “The water released from the dam will take 36 hours to reach Mundali on the downstream. We are closely monitoring the situation,” he added.

Panic grips villagers as Jalaka flows over danger mark

Balasore: Panic gripped residents of low-lying areas in Balasore district as water level in Jalaka river crossed the danger mark at Mathani in Basta block following heavy rains since the last six days. Flood threat looms over 10 villages in Basta and two in Balasore Sadar block due to the overflowing river. Sources said due to the force of water, embankments on both sides of the river partly collapsed at Tapand, Melak, Laxmanpada, Patra Sahi in Sanakhudi, Pegarpada and Das Sahi under Mathani panchayat. District emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab said Balasore received 60.5 mm rain on Friday. Bahanaga block reported the highest rainfall of 11 mm followed by Basta (9 mm) and Nilagiri (7 mm). However, there is no flood threat yet. The administration is keeping a close watch on the situation. Residents of low-lying areas will be evacuated to safer places if the situation becomes grim, said tehsildar Kartik Dash.

