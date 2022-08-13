Odisha cabinet push for Millets Mission, cyclone resilient infrastructure

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to give a big push to the traditional foodgrains production like millets and ensure better income for farmers, particularly the tribals, the State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved a whopping 2,808.39 crore for six years from 2021-22 to 2026-27 for implementation of various programmes in the tribal areas.

As 2023 has been declared as the ‘International Year of Millet’ and the Centre has given greater importance to it in 2022-23 budget, this move will go a long way in the promotion of the traditional crop in the State.

The government had launched the Odisha Millets Mission in 2017 to revive and promote millets in farms and on plates. In the first phase of implementation in 2017-18, the programme was operational in 30 blocks across seven districts. In the second and third phases, the programme has been expanded to 84 blocks in 15 districts. The government has targeted to expand the programme to 142 blocks in 19 districts from 2022-23 onwards.

The Cabinet also approved the “Cyclone Resilient Saline Embankment Projects”, an important requirement in the coastal districts to sustain the impact of storms and tidal surges. According to the project proposal, the government has planned to raise and strengthen 36 saline embankments of 198.81 km length in the cyclone-prone Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Puri districts. These can sustain the impact of very severe cyclone with speed up to 250 km per hour and protect the adjacent landmass and habitation from floods, saline ingress and tidal surge.

Panchayatiraj Minister Pradip Amat and Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra told mediapersons that the project will be implemented for three years from 2022-23 to 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs 763.48 crore. Upon completion, about 21,690 hectare of agricultural land will be protected from flood and saline ingress and 2,92,500 people in 136 villages in the four districts will be benefitted.

Nod for amendment of ore linkage policy

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved amendments to the policy for long-term ore linkage to State-based end-user industries through the Odisha Mining Corporation. The amendment increases the committed quantity under long-term linkage. Official sources said this will ensure demand availability from OMC’s perspective and supply security from the buyer’s perspective. This amendments can also be seen considering the enforceability of the NEERI guidelines in the near future. Besides, the Cabinet approved a proposal to implement drinking water projects in Dhenkanal, Balasore and Kendrapara districts at a cost of Rs 501.85 crore, Rs 291.62 crore and Rs 416.57 crore respectively. The projects will be executed with Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) funding. The Cabinet also approved the “Community Harnessing and Harvesting rainwater Artificially from Terrace to Aquifer (CHHATA)” for conservation of rain water. The scheme will be implemented in 29,500 private buildings and 1,925 government buildings covering waterstressed 52 blocks and 27 urban local bodies. The project will be implemented in five years from 2022-23 to 2026-27 with a budget of Rs 270 crore. Besides, the tender for Khalpal instream storage structure in Talcher block was approved at Rs 219.5 crore. Barrage-cum-bridge across Koel river in Hamirpur village of Sundargarh district was also approved at Rs 309 crore.

Key decisions

Rs 2,808 cr for Odisha Millet Mission

Cyclone Resilient Saline Embankment Projects at Rs 763 cr

Policy for long-term ore linkage amended

Drinking water projects for three districts

Creation of 198 posts in ORS cadre

Rs 326.79 crore expenditure to extend i3MS scheme till 2027

