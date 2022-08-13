Old man's body carried in neck-deep water for cremation in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a tragic incident, the mortal remains of a 54-year-old man was carried for cremation under neck-deep water owing to the absence of a culvert in Golamunda block of Kalahandi district.

According to sources the deceased, Santa Rana, was a native of Beheraguda village under Khamarhaldi gram panchayat of Golamunda block. The cremation ground of their village is on the bank of Tel river. The locals used to cross a river stream named Bharanganala to reach the bank of Tel river for cremation and other activities.

However, waterlogging due to heavy downpour for the past few days and absence of a culvert over the stream forced the family members of Rana to wade through neck-deep water for about 400 metre to reach the cremation ground. Wooden logs for the rituals were also ferried in a similar fashion.

The absence of a culvert has raised questions about sincerity of the panchayat and block authorities in looking after the basic needs of the villagers. Block chairman of Golamunda Bindu Mahanand informed that the population of Beheraguda village uses the river bank for cremation.

There is no culvert over the river stream to cater to the basic needs of the villagers, he said adding he had apprised the local MLA and the Department of Rural Development for construction of the same which is estimated to cost around `40 lakh.



