Baitarani, Jalaka in spate, keep Kendrapara, Balasore on toes

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/JAJPUR/BALASORE: Kendrapara district administration, on Saturday, issued first flood warning in the villages under Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks of the district as river Baitarani continued to be in spate after four days of incessant rains. Large areas of Kendrapara district are waterlogged while major rivers and their tributaries are swelling raising concern among the villagers.

In an emergency meeting on the day, the district administration assessed the impact of flooding due to incessant rains as critical with a threat of water swallowing villages in vulnerable parts of the district. “As a part of preparedness, the administration has stocked rice, flattened rice, molasses, kerosene and other items in all the Gram Panchayat offices and in the block headquarters to provide help to the affected people. All the government officials of the district have been directed not to leave headquarters without informing the district administration,” informed Additional District Magistrate of Kendrapara Pitambar Sama.

Locals of the riverside villages said they are spending sleepless nights as the river embankments in many areas are not in good condition. “We have demanded several times before the authorities to repair the embankments but no action was taken. Now around 40 villages are facing flash floods as the water level in river Baitarani is rising,” alleged Bipin Das of Patarapur village.

Sources said, Baitarani riverside villagers of Gualigaon, Burodia, Mahuri, Pankigopalpur, Daraba, Manapur, Gahamapala, Bajarpur, Upalei, Mahurigan and other areas under Rajkanika block are spending sleepless nights as the river embankment is on the verge of collapse. Parikhita Parida of Mahuri village blamed the callous attitude of the administration for the present situation.“We have issued the first flood warning on the day in villages under Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks of the district as river Baitarani is in spate. Inflows are likely to increase further as heavy rainfall is continuing,” added ADM.

The water level of Baitarani river crossed the danger mark in Jajpur district on Saturday following heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas due to the incessant rains for the past four days. This has given rise to the possibility of a flood in many villages of Dasarathpur, Korei and Jajpur blocks in the district.According to sources, the water level in Baitarani river breached the danger mark near Akhuapada, with water flowing at 18.04 metre against the danger mark of 17.83 metre at 8 pm. The river was flowing at 9.80 metre against its danger mark of 9.50 metre at Dasarathpur.

Likewise, Brahmani, Kharasrota, Kani and Budha rivers are also rising due to heavy rainfall triggered by the severe cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal creating panic among the villagers. Flood water of Baitarani river has gushed into the farmlands of Kantapada under Duduraanata panchayat of Dasarathpur block in the district through Kantipur breach as it was not restored. As a result, hundred acre of farmland have been submerged.

More than 20 villages of four gram panchayats under Basta block and Rashalpur under Balasore Sadar block have been inundated as water from Jalaka river has been gushing in following heavy rain in Rasgovindpur, Amarda, Moroda, Suliapada and Chitrada blocks in Mayurbhanj district. This has left the affected residents of Mathanai, Baharda, Dudhahansa, Bashichakurai and Rashalpur panchayats worried.

Most of the paddy fields are underwater and roads connecting the villages submerged under two feet water. Sources said, Jalaka river water level is flowing at 6.30 metre against the danger mark of 5.50 metre.

Rains have been battering the district for the past seven days in the impact of a low pressure in Bay of Bengal.People in Mathani and Dudhahansa GPs claim water has entered their paddy fields and damaged crops. Residents Jatindra Dey and Arjun Singh said after heavy rainfall in upper Jalaka, which receives water from three blocks of Mayurbhanj district, water reached Jambhira and Sana rivers too fast.

“We are panicked after some portions of embankment on both sides of the river collapsed due to heavy flow of water leading to inundation of the villages in these GPs,” claimed the villagers.Superintending Engineer of Balasore Irrigation Division Pravas Kumar Pradhan said, “to prevent floods and restoration of saline embankments, as many as 20 out of 28 projects at the cost of Rs 375 crore have been approved under Centrally Sponsored Scheme(CSS) recently.” Three projects will be executed after rainy season, he added.

