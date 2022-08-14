CM Naveen Patnaik gives away Suraj Award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday awarded Suraj Award-2022 to the families of late Sushil Sahu of Aladi village of Jagannathprasad block and late Siddhi Samruddhi of Nilachal Nagar of Gopalpur area under Kanisi block of Ganjam district.

In a programme organised virtually Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha presented cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to Sushil’s widow Pinki Sahu and Siddhi Samruddhi’s father Sapan Kumar Bindhani. Suraj award is being given since 2020 for donating life-saving vital organs such as heart, kidney and liver. This is the third Suraj Award.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Patnaik said that society is indebted to the parents of both Sushil and Siddhi Samruddhi. He urged people to do such good deeds and become inspiration for building a good society. Stating that organ donation has created new hope for several families, he said saving life of others is the noblest of acts.

