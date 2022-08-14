Congress to launch ‘Mahangai pe Charcha’ programme in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Saturday announced the party will launch a week-long campaign from August 17 to 23 on rising prices of essential commodities and growing unemployment in the State.

Announcing this at a news conference here, OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak said the programme, ‘Mahangai Pe Charcha’ will cover all the blocks of the State. Criticising the Centre for its anti-people policies, Pattanayak alleged that mismanagement of the economy by both the Centre and State government has pushed youths of the country towards an uncertain future.

Pattanayak gave call for ‘Delhi chalo’ to the Congress leaders and workers from the State to attend the ‘Mahangai per Hallabol programme’ of the party at Ramlila Maidan to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, a second batch of Congress leaders resigned from the party intensifying the dissident movement in the party against the OPCC president. First batch of around 30 leaders had resigned from the party a week back.

