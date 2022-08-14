Home States Odisha

Congress to launch ‘Mahangai pe Charcha’ programme in Odisha

Meanwhile, a second batch of Congress leaders resigned from the party intensifying the dissident movement in the party against the OPCC president.

Published: 14th August 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Saturday announced the party will launch a week-long campaign from August 17 to 23 on rising prices of essential commodities and growing unemployment in the State.

Announcing this at a news conference here, OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak said the programme, ‘Mahangai Pe Charcha’ will cover all the blocks of the State. Criticising the Centre for its anti-people policies, Pattanayak alleged that mismanagement of the economy by both the Centre and State government has pushed youths of the country towards an uncertain future.

Pattanayak gave call for ‘Delhi chalo’ to the Congress leaders and workers from the State to attend the ‘Mahangai per Hallabol programme’ of the party at Ramlila Maidan to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.
Meanwhile, a second batch of Congress leaders resigned from the party intensifying the dissident movement in the party against the OPCC president. First batch of around 30 leaders had resigned from the party a week back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp