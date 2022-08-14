Cops launch ‘My PS Best PS’ campaign in Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an attempt to make police stations more citizen-friendly, Commissionerate Police has planned to launch ‘My PS Best PS’ campaign in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on August 15.As part of the campaign, inspectors of Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) and Cuttack UPD have been asked to focus on ambience and cleanliness in the police stations, physical and mental fitness of the police personnel and to show professional and friendly behaviour towards the complainants.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi has asked the inspectors to create a nice and neat ambience inside and outside the police stations and to ensure cleanliness at the reception, toilets, hazat, malkhana, working area of the staff, barracks and the kitchen area.Besides, the inspectors have been instructed to store records, files and other documents in an organised way, to make notice boards properly visible and to keep the seized vehicles in a systematic manner on the police station premises.

During the campaign, regular yoga and physical training sessions will be held for the officers and the personnel of the police stations and improvised gyms will be set up for them. The inspectors have been directed to make sure that the police personnel regularly take part in physical training exercises.To improve behavioural and professional skills of the personnel, the inspectors have been directed to interact with them at a personal level, conduct regular meetings with the staff to sensitise them regarding their behaviour with the visitors.

This apart, the inspectors have been instructed to regularly monitor the reception register, to ensure timely redressal of grievances and complaints and to make that the complainants do not have to visit the police stations repeatedly.“Every month, one police station from each UPD will be recognised as the best PS,” read the order issued by Police Commissioner Priyadarsi. All zonal ACPs should play proactive role in making the police stations under their jurisdiction beautiful, citizen-friendly and visit worthy, it added.

