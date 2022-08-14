Home States Odisha

Devi river embankment weakens, raises flood fear

Precautionary measures have been taken to strengthen embankment of Devi river so there is no reason to panic.

Published: 14th August 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Worried villagers guard sand packing on Devi river embankment | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The fragile condition of Devi river embankment is giving villagers of Naugaon block of Jagatsinghpur and Kakatpur block of Puri sleepless nights as heavy rains trigger apprehension of a flood-like situation.Every year the flood water passes through Bhandishai village before entering the sea.

However, nothing has been done to build a concrete stone-packed embankment because of which residents of nearly 25 villages of Naugaon and Kakatpur live in a dreaded condition as flood waters leak through the weak embankment into their villages.

Although, lakhs of rupees are spent in packing sand bags and bamboo fences for strengthening the embankment, there has been no initiative to come up with a permanent solution so far. Also, three spurs which were constructed on the river bank for protection against flood waters are now damaged and no repair is carried out.

Precautionary measures have been taken to strengthen embankment of Devi river so there is no reason to panic. The pond on opposite side of the embankment has also been filled with sand,” informed Assistant Executive Engineer of Balikuda irrigation department, S Priyaranjan Das.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp