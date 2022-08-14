Low-lying areas of Sambalpur face inundation

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Amid incessant rainfall and opening of 14 more sluice gates on the day, a flood-like situation gripped low-lying areas of Sambalpur city on Saturday.Flooding was reported in the wee hours of Saturday after storm water entered into houses in Sadak Ghat, Motijharan, Anguliapara besides Charbhati, Hirakud Colony and many more areas of the city.

The City received a whopping 129.2 mm rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day. Residents had to be evacuated from their houses while many lost their belongings to the gushing water. Many roads of the city were water-logged due to heavy rainfall.

Collector Ananya Das said sluice gates in three locations including Binakhandi, Balibandha and Chandan Nagar from where excess water of the city is evacuated into river Mahahnadi, were closed due to increased inflow into the dam which led to flooding in the city.

“However, we are taking proactive measures to prevent further flooding in the vulnerable areas. Our pumping stations are functional to drain out flood water,” she told mediapersons.At least 1,000 people have been affected due to heavy downpour and accommodated to five functional relief centres where they were provided with food and other essentials.

“The number of relief centres is likely to increase considering the situation. We are ready with appropriate arrangements,” Collector Das said.Meanwhile, the Hirakud Dam authorities opened 14 more gates to release flood water on Saturday as inflow into the reservoir increased due to heavy rainfall for consecutive days in the upstream. Currently, flood water is being released through 34 gates.

In the last 24 hours, Hirakud Dam received an average rainfall of 24.96 mm on the upstream and 45.12 mm on the downstream. While 10 gates were opened on Thursday, the number went up to 20 on Friday and 14 more gates were opened on the day. Chief Engineer of the Upper Mahanadi Basin, Ananda Charam Sahoo said, the situation is being monitored continuously and decision to open gates was taken due to heavy inflow of water. However, there is still no possibility of flood on the downstream.

By 9 pm, water level of the dam stood at 616.87 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft. Similarly, inflow of water into the reservoir was 4,39,291 cusec and outflow was 5,63,806 cusec.Around 5,24,212 cusec water was being released through the spillway, 36,627 cusec through power channel besides 2,715 cusec to irrigation and 252 cusec to industries.

