Minor flood likely in Odisha if rainfall continues

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With more gates of Hirakud thrown open on Saturday, Odisha could stare at a minor flood if rainfall does not relent in the upper catchments of Mahandi river. By 9 pm, inflow of water into Hirakud Dam was 4,39,291 cusec while outflow stood at 5,63,806 cusec. Water level of the dam stood at 616.87 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft.

If rains continue and more gates are opened, a minor flood is not ruled out. “We are expecting 6 lakh cusec of water to pass through Mundali barrage on Sunday. Considering the rainfall activity in upper catchment areas, more gates of Hirakud dam may be opened to release excess water and there is a possibility of a minor flood in Mahanadi river,” Engineer-in-chief of Department of Water Resources, Bijay Kumar Mishra told this paper.

At 6 pm, excess water was being released through 34 gates of Hirakud dam. Baitarini in Akhuapada and Jalaka in Mathani breached the danger mark on the day. Though the water level of major rivers is rising, it is below the danger mark as of Saturday, said Mishra. Seven engineers have been deputed to as many districts to deal if flood situation emerges. They will visit the assigned districts and work together with the administration to tackle any emergency.

Meanwhile, Sambalpur received 129.2 mm rainfall under influence of the low pressure system which formed over north Bay of Bengal on the day. Hirakud received 80.8 mm rainfall and Jagatsinghpur 75.8 mm during the same period.In the last 24 hours, Hirakud Dam received an average rainfall of 24.96 mm on the upstream and 45.12 mm on downstream. While 10 gates were opened on Thursday, the number went up to 34 on Saturday.

