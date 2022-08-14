Home States Odisha

Minor flood likely in Odisha if rainfall continues

In the last 24 hours, Hirakud Dam received an average rainfall of 24.96 mm on the upstream and 45.12 mm on the downstream.

Published: 14th August 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Rains

Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With more gates of Hirakud thrown open on Saturday, Odisha could stare at a minor flood if rainfall does not relent in the upper catchments of Mahandi river. By 9 pm, inflow of water into Hirakud Dam was 4,39,291 cusec while outflow stood at 5,63,806 cusec. Water level of the dam stood at 616.87 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft.

If rains continue and more gates are opened, a minor flood is not ruled out. “We are expecting 6 lakh cusec of water to pass through Mundali barrage on Sunday. Considering the rainfall activity in upper catchment areas, more gates of Hirakud dam may be opened to release excess water and there is a possibility of a minor flood in Mahanadi river,” Engineer-in-chief of Department of Water Resources, Bijay Kumar Mishra told this paper.

At 6 pm, excess water was being released through 34 gates of Hirakud dam. Baitarini in Akhuapada and Jalaka in Mathani breached the danger mark on the day. Though the water level of major rivers is rising, it is below the danger mark as of Saturday, said Mishra.  Seven engineers have been deputed to as many districts to deal if flood situation emerges. They will visit the assigned districts and work together with the administration to tackle any emergency.

Meanwhile, Sambalpur received 129.2 mm rainfall under influence of the low pressure system which formed over north Bay of Bengal on the day. Hirakud received 80.8 mm rainfall and Jagatsinghpur 75.8 mm during the same period.In the last 24 hours, Hirakud Dam received an average rainfall of 24.96 mm on the upstream and 45.12 mm on downstream. While 10 gates were opened on Thursday, the number went up to 34 on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp