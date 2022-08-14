Home States Odisha

Sub-postmaster suspended in Odisha upon failure to duty

Published: 14th August 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Parsudhar Ranasing, the sub-postmaster of Darab village in Jirang panchayat under Mohona block in Gajapati district has been placed under suspension on the charges of dumping Aadhaar cards of hundreds of people instead of distributing them.

As per sources, hundreds of people of the village had applied for Aadhaar cards since last year but did not receive the cards. Some stated that they got to know that their cards have been despatched while a few downloaded their cards on-line.  

However, to everyone’s dismay, last Wednesday, a villager Kailash Sabar while searching for his missing calf found many Aadhaar cards buried under a heap of soil near an under-construction house on the outskirts of the village. Angry villagers confronted Parsudhar but he denied to have played any role.

Soon, the villagers took the matter to postmaster at Chandragiri, Minaketan Sabar following which, on Friday, a team of postal authorities reached Darab to inquire and submitted a report. Basing on the report, CPI RK Panigrahy suspended Parsudhar.

Comments

