Youth makes second bid on life, jumps off Dhenkanal DHH

The victim, a resident of Parjang, was immediately taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for treatment.

DHENKANAL: A 30-year old man tried ending his life by jumping from the fifth floor of Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH) on Saturday. The victim, a resident of Parjang, was immediately taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for treatment. He is believed to be mentally-challenged.  He had earlier tried taking his life by slitting his hands and neck with a blade. After his first attempt, he was treated at Parjang hospital and later shifted to the DHH where the incident happened.

“The victim is mentally challenged. He jumped off the fifth floor of the hospital and tried ending his life. We immediately sent him to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for treatment,” said Assistant Divisional Medical Officer (ADMO) of Dhenkanal, Jai Krishna Nayak.  So far, no report has been filed by the hospital authorities with the police regarding the incident.

