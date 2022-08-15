Home States Odisha

15 Odisha cops awarded service medals on occasion of Independence Day

A total of 1,082 police personnel from CAPFs and State forces have been awarded service medals, including gallantry, an official statement issued on Sunday said.

Published: 15th August 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

Representational image (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police’s 15 personnel have been awarded service medals in various categories on the occasion of Independence Day. Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi and in-charge SP of Security Wing Saroj Kumar Mohapatra have been awarded the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. 

Two Commandos Kumar Karmi and Pitabasa Pande have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry and 11 personnel have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service. A total of 1,082 police personnel from CAPFs and State forces have been awarded service medals, including gallantry, an official statement issued on Sunday said.

President’s Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service have been awarded to Company Commanders (HG) Rohit Sahoo and Binod Padhi. Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to a civil defence volunteer and two home guards.

While Fire officer Prasanta Dash has been awarded President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service.  Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to leading fireman Bijaya Chandra Patra and driver havildar Sarbeswar Mishra. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Police service medals Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi Saroj Kumar Mohapatra President’s Police Medal
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp