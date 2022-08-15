15 Odisha cops awarded service medals on occasion of Independence Day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police’s 15 personnel have been awarded service medals in various categories on the occasion of Independence Day. Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi and in-charge SP of Security Wing Saroj Kumar Mohapatra have been awarded the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Two Commandos Kumar Karmi and Pitabasa Pande have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry and 11 personnel have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service. A total of 1,082 police personnel from CAPFs and State forces have been awarded service medals, including gallantry, an official statement issued on Sunday said.

President’s Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service have been awarded to Company Commanders (HG) Rohit Sahoo and Binod Padhi. Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to a civil defence volunteer and two home guards.

While Fire officer Prasanta Dash has been awarded President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service. Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to leading fireman Bijaya Chandra Patra and driver havildar Sarbeswar Mishra.

