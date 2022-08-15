Home States Odisha

22 places in Odisha record very heavy rainfall

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das said the rainfall activity is expected to reduce in Odisha from Monday onwards.

Published: 15th August 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.(Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: About 22 places recorded very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) in Odisha in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, under the influence of a low-pressure system. Hemgiri received 200 mm rainfall, Astaranga and Rajgangpur 170 mm each, while Sundargarh, Banki, Phiringia, Tangarpali, Dhankauda and Lephripara 160 mm each during the same period.  

Boudh received 85 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Sunday, Dhenkanal 76 mm and Phulbani 71 mm. The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack received 45.1 mm and 27.8 mm of rainfall respectively.

The well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts moved slightly west-northwestwards and concentrated into a depression on Sunday. 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression on Sunday at 5.30 pm lay centred over south Jharkhand and adjoining north Odisha about 80 km south-southwest of Jamshedpur and 70 km north-northeast of Keonjhar.

The system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and maintain the intensity of depression during the next 24 hours. The national weather forecaster has predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at many places, and heavy rainfall at one or two places in four districts on Monday. 

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das said the rainfall activity is expected to reduce in Odisha from Monday onwards. Due to two back-to-back low-pressure systems, the State received a good amount of rainfall, with 6 per cent excess rain between June 1 and August 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha heavy rainfall India Meteorological Department Low pressure
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp