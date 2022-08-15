Home States Odisha

Mission Shakti members present Tricolour to Naveen

More than 10,000 members from around 500 SHGs from 22 districts have been entrusted with the job of making the national flag. They completed the task well ahead of time.

Published: 15th August 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with the members of the Mission Shakti at his residence.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the Mission Shakti called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence on the eve of Independence day on Sunday and presented him with a hand-made national flag.

The Chief Minister accepted the tricolour and thanked the Mission Shakti members for fulfilling the task entrusted to them by the State government of making 30 lakh flags.

He said it is a matter of pride for the women members that they have been given an important assignment of preparing the national flag for free distribution under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark the 75th year of Independence under Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav.

More than 10,000 members from around 500 SHGs from 22 districts have been entrusted with the job of making the national flag. They completed the task well ahead of time.

