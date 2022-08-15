Home States Odisha

No mobile phone use on FM Junior College campus in Balasore

A squad has been formed with 20 members of the faculty and 10 non-teaching staff for the implementation of the rule. Anyone found flouting the rule will have his or her name registered as a defaulter.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: From August 16, students, faculty and staff of Fakir Mohan Junior College here will be restricted from using mobile phones on college premises. The principal of the Junior College Pradeep Kumar Rana said a notification regarding the prohibition on the use of mobile phones on campus from Tuesday was issued to all concerned on Saturday. “We are giving two days to create awareness among faculty, non-teaching staff and students. Besides, the guardians will also be in the loop about the prohibition.”

A squad has been formed with 20 members of the faculty and 10 non-teaching staff for the implementation of the rule. Anyone found flouting the rule will have his or her name registered as a defaulter and their mobile phone seized, the principal informed.

“If any student is found defaulting on the rule, the parents will be informed. “In case parents do not cooperate, the student and the handset will be handed over to the police. The rule is also applicable to guest lecturers and staff who will face termination in case the rule is violated,” stated Rana asserting that the initiative has been taken for the betterment of students, faculty and non-teaching staff.

Since most students are found busy chatting, messaging and talking during class hours, it disturbs other students and faculty in the classroom. Even some of the students use the phone in washrooms of the college for unlawful activities which bring a bad name to the college. The students have oftentimes recorded faculty of the college talking to their kin during class hours and those went viral on social media platforms, the principal explained.

Some teachers of the college had complained to the principal about students getting diverted in the classrooms because of the mobile phones.“To maintain discipline and restrict students from using the phone during college hours, the college had to bring in some strictness beneficial for every stakeholder,” said Santosh Kumar Rout, an administrative officer.

