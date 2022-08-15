Home States Odisha

Odisha: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrated in various districts

The plantation programme was organised in tribal villages of Manikera, Gochadengen, Urladani and Damkarlakhunt gram panchayats of M Rampur block in Kalahandi.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/ROURKELA/BHAWANIPATNA: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated in various districts on Sunday to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence and celebrate its rich history, culture and achievements. In Ganjam, a mega ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally was organised on the Berhampur University campus in presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof Geetanjali Dash. Ganjam Chamber of Commerce, Berhampur also organised Tiranga Yatra.

In Sundargarh, people from different walks of life participated in marathons organised by Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Rourkela Smart City Limited (RSCL). Plantation drives and Gram Safei campaigns involving villagers and women self-help groups (SHGs) were organised in Bhawanipatna to mark the occasion. The plantation programme was organised in tribal villages of Manikera, Gochadengen, Urladani and Damkarlakhunt gram panchayats of M Rampur block in Kalahandi.

