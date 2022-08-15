Home States Odisha

Revelry in Swabhiman Anchal, Koraput steps up vigil for Independence Day

Sources said Maoist activities in neighbouring Sukuma and Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh have put the administration on alert.

Published: 15th August 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers of Khajuriguda in Jodamba near the Martyr’s Pillar | Express

Villagers of Khajuriguda in Jodamba near the Martyr’s Pillar | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI/JEYPORE: A day before Independence Day, patriotic fervour gripped residents of Swabhiman Anchal which was once considered a Maoist hotbed. A series of events were organised in the region on Sunday as part of the Independence Day celebration. Villagers of Khajuriguda in Jodamba panchayat took out a procession holding national flags. Raising patriotic slogans, they climbed the Martyr’s Pillar and vowed not to let Naxalism win over democracy.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Darlabeda village where locals took out a march carrying the Tricolour. In Koraput, a high alert was sounded in Maoist-affected areas ahead of the Independence Day celebration. District police and paramilitary forces intensified combing operations in Narayanapatna, Bandhugaon, Laxmipur, Boipariguda, Lamtaput, Pottangi and Nandapur. Armed forces were also deployed in areas which share borders with Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Sources said Maoist activities in neighbouring Sukuma and Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh have put the administration on alert. It is believed that Maoist cadres of neighbouring Sukuma are active in bordering Ramgiri forest and Tulsi hill in Boipariguda block. Koraput SP Varun Guntapalli said police stations in Maoist-hit areas have been asked to remain alert.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp