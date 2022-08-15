Revelry in Swabhiman Anchal, Koraput steps up vigil for Independence Day

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI/JEYPORE: A day before Independence Day, patriotic fervour gripped residents of Swabhiman Anchal which was once considered a Maoist hotbed. A series of events were organised in the region on Sunday as part of the Independence Day celebration. Villagers of Khajuriguda in Jodamba panchayat took out a procession holding national flags. Raising patriotic slogans, they climbed the Martyr’s Pillar and vowed not to let Naxalism win over democracy.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Darlabeda village where locals took out a march carrying the Tricolour. In Koraput, a high alert was sounded in Maoist-affected areas ahead of the Independence Day celebration. District police and paramilitary forces intensified combing operations in Narayanapatna, Bandhugaon, Laxmipur, Boipariguda, Lamtaput, Pottangi and Nandapur. Armed forces were also deployed in areas which share borders with Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Sources said Maoist activities in neighbouring Sukuma and Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh have put the administration on alert. It is believed that Maoist cadres of neighbouring Sukuma are active in bordering Ramgiri forest and Tulsi hill in Boipariguda block. Koraput SP Varun Guntapalli said police stations in Maoist-hit areas have been asked to remain alert.

