Union Education Minister urges Naveen to recruit doctors at SCB MCH

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday drew the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the plight of the patients visiting SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment due to an acute shortage of doctors.

Pradhan requested the Chief Minister to ensure adequate availability of medicines and recruitment of specialist doctors including nephrologists for the benefit of poor citizens. The Union Minister while returning from an event held at Bhubaneswar Railway Station, met one Jayashree Behera, a resident of Balasore, who drew his attention to the challenges people are facing due to the non-availability of nephrology doctors at SCB MCH.

“People protesting at Lower PMG area narrated their hardships due to non-availability of nephrologists at SCB Hospital after the demise of Dr Chittaranjan Kar. I was told that more than 100 patients are suffering and facing issues in treatment due to lack of specialist doctors,” Pradhan tweeted.

I would like to draw the attention of Hon. CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha towards the plight of these patients and request him to ensure adequate availability of medicines, nephrologists and specialist doctors at SCB for the benefit of poor citizens. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 14, 2022

