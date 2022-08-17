Pharmacology needs ethical research, say experts at national meet in Odisha

Home States Odisha

A two-day fourth national conference on Advance Course in Clinical Pharmacology started here at SCB Medical College and Hospital from Tuesday.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A two-day fourth national conference on Advance Course in Clinical Pharmacology started here at SCB Medical College and Hospital from Tuesday. The key feature of modern-day clinical research is to find out a balance between the old and the future. The shortcomings of the past need to be overcome in the future, experts said.

“The pandemic taught us a lot of lessons. It showed us the fragility of our healthcare system and brought out a lot of our shortcomings both in medicine and critical care to the forefront,” said the experts adding that the academicians and clinicians should equip themselves with skills to explore possibilities and go further research.

The SCBMCH is organising the national conference to boost the scientific acumen of post-graduate students and clinicians of Odisha. “Clinical Pharmacology is the cornerstone of modern-day research and carves out a path for ethical and scientific research to explore novelty in therapy,” said Head of the Pharmacology department Professor Dr. Trupti Rekha Swain.

Dean and Principal SCB MCH Prof Dr. Prasenjeet Mohanty said the conference would enlighten and boost the scientific acumen of post-graduate students and clinicians on good clinical practices. Eminent faculties of national repute, Prof Bikash Medhi, (PGIMER, Chandigarh), Dr Ajay Prakash (PGIMER, Chandigarh), Dr Sudhir Sarangi (AIIMS, New Delhi), Dr Phulen Sarma (PGIMER, Chandigarh) deliberated on Clinical Pharmacology and the ways to conduct better clinical research. More than 100 doctors from Odisha, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir are taking part in the conference.

