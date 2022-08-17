Villagers of Odisha's Allipingal plug fox hole as officials look the other way

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Amid the looming flood threat, villagers of Allipingal on Tuesday accused Irrigation department authorities of leaving the holes dug by rodents and foxes on Devi river embankment unplugged. Laxmidhar Sahoo, a villager, said rats and foxes have carved holes at different places on the embankment due to which it has become unsafe. Last month, a team from the Irrigation department caught foxes from large burrows on the embankment but did not plug the holes, he alleged.

Villagers plugging the hole with sandbags

at Fulhar | Express

“We found water leaking from the embankment at Fulhar through a large hole which was dug for catching foxes. Though the superintending engineer of the Irrigation department was informed, no steps were taken to plug the hole,” alleged another villager Umesh Sahoo.

As Devi is in spate following heavy rains and there was a possibility of the river breaching the embankment, the villagers decided to take the matter into their hands. They packed the hole on the embankment with hundreds of sand bags and plugged the leakage at Fulhar.

A senior officer of the Irrigation department on condition of anonymity said a team was engaged to catch foxes which were responsible for damaging the Devi river embankment. Accordingly, the contractor had dug a deep hole to catch the foxes. However, the hole was not plugged due to non-availability of clay.

Despite attempts, superintending engineer of Irrigation department Pratap Sathpathy could not be contacted for his comment on the matter.

