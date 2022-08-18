Home States Odisha

Mother’s school toppers meet CM Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met the students of Mother’s Public School who topped the Class X and XII examinations this year, at Naveen Niwas on Wednesday.

Published: 18th August 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.



By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met the students of Mother’s Public School who topped the Class X and XII examinations this year, at Naveen Niwas on Wednesday. The students are Shreya Pattanayak and Swayanshree Gahan who passed Class X and Shreya Sripada who cleared the Class XII examination.

Shreya Pattanayak had scored 100 out of 100 in all five subjects in the CBSE board and ranked among the CBSE toppers across the country. Swayanshree secured 99.6 pc in the examination. Similarly, Shreya Sripada had scored 97 pc in Class XII examination.

The Chief Minister congratulated them and inquired about their future goals. While Shreya Patnaik aspires to become a doctor, Swayansree wants to become a scientist. Similarly, Shreya Sripada said she wants to become a chartered accountant. The Chief Minister wished all the three girls a bright future. Principal Poly Patnaik was also present.

