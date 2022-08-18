Odisha floods: Over 2.26 lakh people marooned; situation remains grim

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 2.26 lakh people in 425 villages of 10 districts have been left marooned as the flood situation in the State continued to remain grim on Wednesday. The first flood of the season has affected over 4.67 lakh people in 12 districts, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena told mediapersons here.

The SRC, however, said that peak flood waters have started receding and by Thursday morning, the situation will ease to some extent. The flood has affected 1,757 villages under 64 blocks and 10 urban local bodies in 12 districts. So far, 53,866 people have been evacuated to safer places and 158 free kitchens have been opened for them, he said.

As per latest information, over 1,444 houses have been damaged and 34,701 hectare crop area has been damaged due to the flood. Flood waters breached two more river embankments - Kushabhadra near Tendiakuda in Puri and Mahanadi near Teramanapur in Jagatsinghpur - on Wednesday. On Tuesday, breaches were reported at two places in the Mahanadi river system - one in Makara river in Puri district and the other at Rajua Raiki in Khurda district.

Two senior officers, Additional Chief Secretary in Revenue and Disaster Management department Satyabrat Sahu and Director of Technical Education and Training G Reghu have been deputed to the worst affected Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts respectively to guide and support the administrations in flood response management.

The SRC said this is the first time after 2011 that so much water flow was seen at Mundali. “However, within the next 24 hours, water flow at Mundali will reduce to 9 lakh cusecs. At present, 10.57 lakh cusecs is passing through the barrage. Water flow is reducing by 17,000 cusecs every hour and within the next few hours, the flow will further reduce by 25,000 cusecs,” Jena said.

On Wednesday night, the water level in Hirakud stood at 625.95 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet. While 5.36 lakh cusecs water was entering the reservoir, 6.76 lakh cusecs was being discharged through 40 gates of the reservoir.

“District administrations and engineers of the Water Resources department are working round-the-clock to tackle the situation. Rescue operations are also underway by ODRAF, NDRF, and Fire Service personnel at different places,” Jena said.

Heavy rains over the past week have also wreaked havoc in many other parts of the State. The SRC said that 353 villages in 43 blocks and eight UL Bs in Balangir, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts have been affected due to heavy rains triggered by back to back low pressures in the Bay of Bengal. “Over 23,800 people of these districts have been affected because of heavy rains in which over a 1,000 houses were damaged,” he said.

