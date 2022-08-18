Home States Odisha

Odisha floods: Snake, croc panic grips villagers

A new danger is lurking in villages of Kujang and Tirtol blocks as snakes have started invading homes to escape the floodwater.

Published: 18th August 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

ODRAF team rescuing people from flood-hit Termanpur. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  A new danger is lurking in villages of Kujang and Tirtol blocks as snakes have started invading homes to escape the floodwater.

On Wednesday, two persons including a girl became critical after being bit by a snake in Tirtol. Sources said seven-year-old Purnima Singh of the flooded Kotakana village was bit by a snake. A village youth, identified as Ramakant Das came to the girl’s rescue but he too was bitten by the reptile. While Singh has been admitted to Sishu Bhawan at Cuttack, Das is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Apart from villagers, people engaged in rescue and relief operations are hesitant to visit the flood-affected areas apprehending encounters with snakes and crocodiles. Some boatmen claimed that they saw a crocodile in the floodwater at Badabalikani and Zillanasi of Kujang. Some villagers also reportedly spotted an estuarine crocodile at a couple of places. Panchayat samiti member of Badabalikani Natabar Barik said a video of a crocodile lurking in the floodwaters of Mahanadi went viral following which panic spread among the villagers.

“We have informed the block development officer of Kujang about the crocodile and urged him to take steps for our safety,” Barik added. Contacted, range officer of Kujang Ranjan Mishra said the Forest department is yet to receive any report about crocodile lurking in the floodwaters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha floods
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp