Odisha floods: Snake, croc panic grips villagers

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A new danger is lurking in villages of Kujang and Tirtol blocks as snakes have started invading homes to escape the floodwater.

On Wednesday, two persons including a girl became critical after being bit by a snake in Tirtol. Sources said seven-year-old Purnima Singh of the flooded Kotakana village was bit by a snake. A village youth, identified as Ramakant Das came to the girl’s rescue but he too was bitten by the reptile. While Singh has been admitted to Sishu Bhawan at Cuttack, Das is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Apart from villagers, people engaged in rescue and relief operations are hesitant to visit the flood-affected areas apprehending encounters with snakes and crocodiles. Some boatmen claimed that they saw a crocodile in the floodwater at Badabalikani and Zillanasi of Kujang. Some villagers also reportedly spotted an estuarine crocodile at a couple of places. Panchayat samiti member of Badabalikani Natabar Barik said a video of a crocodile lurking in the floodwaters of Mahanadi went viral following which panic spread among the villagers.

“We have informed the block development officer of Kujang about the crocodile and urged him to take steps for our safety,” Barik added. Contacted, range officer of Kujang Ranjan Mishra said the Forest department is yet to receive any report about crocodile lurking in the floodwaters.

