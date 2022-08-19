Boipariguda landslide: Bodies of two fishermen recovered

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Bodies of two fishermen were recovered from the debris of a landslide near Haldikund village in Koraput’s Boipariguda on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Salimu Durua (50) of Haldikund and Trilochan Dharua (45) of Doraguda village. Sources said the duo had gone to the nearby Kolab river for fishing on Tuesday. When it started to rain, they took shelter in a riverside cave. However, the cave collapsed due to landslides following the rains and both of them were trapped under the debris.

When they did not return home, family members launched a search for them on Wednesday. Another fisherman informed the villagers that he had last seen the duo in the cave which had collapsed after heavy rains. On Thursday, Boipariguda police and villagers rushed to the spot and recovered their bodies from the debris.

Boy drowns in pit at RWSS project site in Nilagiri

BARIPADA: A 7-year-old boy drowned in the pit of an under-construction drinking water project of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department at Begunia village within Nilagiri police limits in Balasore district on Thursday.

The deceased child was identified as Kiran Singh. Sources said the pit was dug for construction of a mega water tank. Due to heavy rains over the last several days, the pit was filled with water. On Wednesday afternoon, Kiran was walking near the construction site when he fell into the pit and drowned. The workers engaged at the project site were not present at the time of the mishap.

When the boy did not return home in the evening, his parents launched a frantic search but in vain. The next morning, villagers searched the construction site of the drinking water project and found Kiran’s body in the pit.

As the news spread, tension flared up in the village and locals locked the construction workers in a room at the project site. Blaming the RWSS officials, the contractor and workers for the boy’s death, the agitators demanded `5 lakh compensation to the bereaved family.

On being informed, Nilagiri police rushed to the spot and rescued the workers after pacifying the agitators. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

