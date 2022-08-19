Home States Odisha

Deep depression to cross Odisha, West Bengal coasts; heavy rainfall forecast for four districts

The depression that lay centered about 250 km east-southeast of Balasore, 190 km east-southeast of Digha and 150 km south-east of Sagar Islands at about 8.30 am moved at a speed of 20 km/ph.

Published: 19th August 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Villagers watch overflowing Mahanadi river in Jagatsinghpur. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Villagers watch overflowing Mahanadi river in Jagatsinghpur. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The depression over north-west and adjoining north-east Bay of Bengal that moved west-northwestwards is likely to cross Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Balasore and Sagar Islands around Friday evening.

The regional Met office has cautioned that at least four districts will experience extremely heavy rainfall and 12 districts will receive heavy rainfall. Damage to kutcha roads and houses is expected.

"Extremely heavy rainfall at some places is likely to occur in Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts on Friday. Similarly, heavy rainfall is expected at a few places in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Cuttack, Sambalpur and seven other districts," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

The depression that lay centered about 250 km east-southeast of Balasore, 190 km east-southeast of Digha and 150 km south-east of Sagar Islands at about 8.30 am moved at a speed of 20 km/ph.

ALSO READ | Man killed by Maoist on suspicion of being police informer in Odisha's Nuapada

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest bulletin, the system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression in the next six hours.

After landfall, the system will continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand towards north Chhattisgarh and then weaken gradually.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the north coastal region of Odisha is expected to witness a wind speed of 55 km/ph to 65 km/ph and gusting up to 75 km/ph from Friday noon till midnight.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast and north Bay of Bengal till Saturday.

Under the influence of the system, heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at one or two places in Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri and 11 other districts on the day.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur at one or two places in Sambalpur and 14 other districts on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha weather Odisha rainfall
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp