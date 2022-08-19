Hirakud dam closes 12 gates

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The authorities of Hirakud dam closed 12 sluice gates on Thursday after a decrease in the inflow of water into the reservoir. Currently, water is being released through 28 gates including 20 on the left and eight on the right. A day back, the dam was releasing water through 40 sluice gates after the inflow of water increased due to heavy rainfall.

But the intensity of rainfall decreased considerably in the last two days. In the last 24 hours, the dam witnessed rainfall of 0.06 mm upstream and 1.70 mm on downstream. Chief Engineer of Upper Mahanadi Basin Ananda Chandra Sahu said the upstream and downstream of Hirakud dam did not receive any rainfall on Wednesday. As per the rule curve of the dam, water level should be maintained at 622 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet. Hence, the gates are being closed. As there is no prediction of heavy rainfall upstream, the situation is under control, he said.

At 6 pm on Thursday, the water level of the dam stood at 623.60 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet, which is considered a dangerous level. Similarly, while the inflow of water into the reservoir was 3,95,840 cusec, the outflow was 4,81,497 cusec. Around 4,46,544 cusec water was being released into Mahanadi river through the sluice gates and 32,214 cusec to the power channel.

On the other hand, water level in low-lying areas of Sambalpur town, which were flooded due to discharge of floodwater from Hirakud dam on Wednesday, receded at many places. But affected people are still taking shelter in the eight relief centres opened by the administration.

SAMBALPUR: The authorities of Hirakud dam closed 12 sluice gates on Thursday after a decrease in the inflow of water into the reservoir. Currently, water is being released through 28 gates including 20 on the left and eight on the right. A day back, the dam was releasing water through 40 sluice gates after the inflow of water increased due to heavy rainfall. But the intensity of rainfall decreased considerably in the last two days. In the last 24 hours, the dam witnessed rainfall of 0.06 mm upstream and 1.70 mm on downstream. Chief Engineer of Upper Mahanadi Basin Ananda Chandra Sahu said the upstream and downstream of Hirakud dam did not receive any rainfall on Wednesday. As per the rule curve of the dam, water level should be maintained at 622 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet. Hence, the gates are being closed. As there is no prediction of heavy rainfall upstream, the situation is under control, he said. At 6 pm on Thursday, the water level of the dam stood at 623.60 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet, which is considered a dangerous level. Similarly, while the inflow of water into the reservoir was 3,95,840 cusec, the outflow was 4,81,497 cusec. Around 4,46,544 cusec water was being released into Mahanadi river through the sluice gates and 32,214 cusec to the power channel. On the other hand, water level in low-lying areas of Sambalpur town, which were flooded due to discharge of floodwater from Hirakud dam on Wednesday, receded at many places. But affected people are still taking shelter in the eight relief centres opened by the administration.