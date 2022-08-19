Home States Odisha

Hirakud dam closes 12 gates

The authorities of Hirakud dam closed 12 sluice gates on Thursday after a decrease in inflow of water into the reservoir.

Published: 19th August 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Hirakud dam

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The authorities of Hirakud dam closed 12 sluice gates on Thursday after a decrease in the inflow of water into the reservoir. Currently, water is being released through 28 gates including 20 on the left and eight on the right. A day back, the dam was releasing water through 40 sluice gates after the inflow of water increased due to heavy rainfall.

But the intensity of rainfall decreased considerably in the last two days. In the last 24 hours, the dam witnessed rainfall of 0.06 mm upstream and 1.70 mm on downstream. Chief Engineer of Upper Mahanadi Basin Ananda Chandra Sahu said the upstream and downstream of Hirakud dam did not receive any rainfall on Wednesday. As per the rule curve of the dam, water level should be maintained at 622 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet. Hence, the gates are being closed. As there is no prediction of heavy rainfall upstream, the situation is under control, he said. 

At 6 pm on Thursday, the water level of the dam stood at 623.60 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet, which is considered a dangerous level. Similarly, while the inflow of water into the reservoir was 3,95,840 cusec, the outflow was 4,81,497 cusec. Around 4,46,544 cusec water was being released into Mahanadi river through the sluice gates and 32,214 cusec to the power channel.

On the other hand, water level in low-lying areas of Sambalpur town, which were flooded due to discharge of floodwater from Hirakud dam on Wednesday, receded at many places. But affected people are still taking shelter in the eight relief centres opened by the administration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha floods Odisha rains Hirakud dam
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp