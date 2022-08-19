Odisha floods: Drinking water concerns rise in villages

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Reeling under floods, residents of affected villages in the coastal district are now struggling to access safe drinking water. Worst hit by the water crisis is the riverside villages where all the hand pumps are half-submerged in floodwater. With the tubewells discharging contaminated water, the marooned villagers have no other option but to put their health at risk.

Children collecting water from a half-

submerged hand pump in Kendrapara | Express

Bhagabat Behera of Singhagaon said, “We need water to survive. We collect water from a partially-submerged tubewell with great difficulty as there is no other means,” he said. The flood-hit villagers are fast running out of food supplies and the water crisis has compounded their misery. Social worker Amarbar Biswal said the villagers are faced with the dilemma of drinking contaminated water which will put them at the risk of water-borne diseases. Lack of clean water is a major concern for them and the administration should take immediate steps in this regard.

Official sources said a large number of people in Marsaghai, Garadapur, Mahakalapada, Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks along with six Wards of Kendrapara town have been affected by floods. Kendrapara ADM Pitambar Samal said the administration is providing drinking water, halogen tablets and medicines to the flood-hit people. "We have instructed the RWSS department to provide drinking water through tankers in affected areas. Besides, temporary kitchens have been set up to provide cooked food to the affected people,” he added.

