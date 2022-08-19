Odisha floods: Mohana villages marooned, dengue scare in Patrapur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Several remote villages of Mohana block in Gajapati district have been cut off from the mainland after overflowing Gadapur river inundated a bridge near Papeju village. Following fresh rains on Thursday, Gadapur, a tributary of Vansadhara river, submerged the bridge under three feet water, severing communication between the villages and the outside world.

Sources said scores of thatched houses in over 50 villages have collapsed due to incessant rain in the last one week. Besides, the road from Mohana to Chandrapur in Rayagada too has been damaged due to rains.

Schools in the region continue to remain closed due to lack of communication. Suffering from waterborne diseases, the villagers too are are unable to visit nearby hospitals.

In view of the situation, the district administration has directed officials of Rural Development department to visit the affected areas. Assistant engineer R Biswal said rains in the upper catchment area of the river led to a rise in the water level. Steps are being taken to restore road communication to the affected villages but it will take some time, he added.

In Ganjam, while water level of major rivers is receding, people in the affected areas are now worried about an outbreak of dengue. In Patrapur block, 25 persons developed fever three days back. On Thursday, two of the affected persons were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated. A team from the hospital visited the affected areas and collected samples from patients. While the symptoms indicate dengue, the disease can be ascertained after the test reports arrive, said a health officer.

Meanwhile, one Lily Nayak (25) of Raigocha village in Bhanjanagar block died of snake bite. In another incident, one Dama Sethy (38) of Petakiari village was swept away while bathing in Jhaliagocha drain. Bodies of Lily and Dama have been sent to Bhanjanagar hospital for postmortem.



