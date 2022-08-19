Odisha: New village, cafe set up for Kutia kondhs households

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Eight Kutia kondh households from their original hilltop hamlet Upar Nangalbahali relocated to a new colony called ‘Bikash Nagar’ in Lanjigarh on Wednesday, marking the culmination of two years of efforts to move them to a place where basic amenities could be made available.

The new hamlet was inaugurated by ST & SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka in presence of Collector Anwesha Reddy, Lanjigarh MLA Pradipta Dishari and Zilla Parishad chairman Pushpendra Singhdeo.

Eight houses were constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and roads were laid from funds collected under the 6th State and 15th Central Finance Commissions. Likewise, safe drinking water was provided under Basudha scheme, toilets constructed under Swachh Bharat initiative and a check dam erected from MGNREGS funds.

Besides, to empower the PVTG women, a Mission Shakti Cafe was inaugurated by Saraka on Wednesday. The cafe will be managed by Mission Shakti Cafe Producer Group comprising 50 Kutia kondh members of five women SHGs.

