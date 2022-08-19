Home States Odisha

Odisha: Patient jumps to death from Dhenkanal hospital building

Duryodhan  Nayak, 50, from Ludhuni village in Parjang, was admitted to the DHH last night after complaining of hypertension and alcoholism.

Published: 19th August 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

death-shooting

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Three days after a patient attempted suicide by jumping from the top floor of the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH) building, one more patient allegedly jumped to death, this time from the fourth floor, in the wee hours of Thursday.

Duryodhan  Nayak, 50, from Ludhuni village in Parjang, was admitted to the DHH last night after complaining of hypertension and alcoholism. However, a few hours later, he reportedly jumped from the fourth floor of the hospital

ADMO Jayakrishna Nayak said Duryodhan came to the hospital at about 9.30 pm on Wednesday complaining of high blood pressure and under the impact of alcohol kept on blabbering. “Though he seemed mentally unstable, he was admitted in the medicine ward. We started treatment and medicine. He was accompanied by two attendants. Early in the morning he must have gone to the fourth floor and jumped,” he said.

Last Sunday, one Handan Nayak of Parjang had also jumped from the top floor of the DHH allegedly in a suicide attempt. He was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide DHH
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp