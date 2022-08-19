Odisha: Patient jumps to death from Dhenkanal hospital building

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Three days after a patient attempted suicide by jumping from the top floor of the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH) building, one more patient allegedly jumped to death, this time from the fourth floor, in the wee hours of Thursday.

Duryodhan Nayak, 50, from Ludhuni village in Parjang, was admitted to the DHH last night after complaining of hypertension and alcoholism. However, a few hours later, he reportedly jumped from the fourth floor of the hospital

ADMO Jayakrishna Nayak said Duryodhan came to the hospital at about 9.30 pm on Wednesday complaining of high blood pressure and under the impact of alcohol kept on blabbering. “Though he seemed mentally unstable, he was admitted in the medicine ward. We started treatment and medicine. He was accompanied by two attendants. Early in the morning he must have gone to the fourth floor and jumped,” he said.

Last Sunday, one Handan Nayak of Parjang had also jumped from the top floor of the DHH allegedly in a suicide attempt. He was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

