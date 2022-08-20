AIIMS demand: Bandh hits life in Sundargarh town

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Normal life was paralysed in Sundargarh town on Friday as political parties and several apolitical outfits observed dawn-to-dusk bandh over the demand for setting up Odisha’s second AIIMS in the district.

The shutdown evoked a spontaneous response as all State government offices, courts, banks, educational institutions and commercial establishments remained closed. The movement of commercial vehicles was also affected as protestors resorted to road blockades at several places.

The shutdown came in wake of the indefinite hunger strike launched by four members of Western Odisha Yuva Manch (WOYM) from Tuesday demanding a second AIIMS at Sundargarh town. BJP MLA of Sundargarh Kusum Tete, who supported the bandh, said a delegation of all political parties and prominent citizens would meet Sundargarh Collector Parag Harshad Gavali to discuss about further development related to the AIIMS demand.

Earlier, a Central team had visited the town and held a discussion with the then Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan on the matter. “Kalyan had reportedly assured the Central team of providing adequate land and extending all possible support for setting up the second AIIMS, but we don’t know what went wrong. After getting relevant information from the new Collector, we would decide our future course of action,” Tete said.

Incidentally in November 2020, Odisha government had proposed to the Centre to set up the State’s second AIIMS in the newly-constructed Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital (SGMCH) built by the NTPC.

While the BJD government is all set to run the SGMCH as per the MoU with NTPC, it continues to keep the issue alive by supporting its earlier proposal. In the past, BJP’s Sundargarh MP Jual Oram had said if the State government admits that it cannot run the SGMCH, the Centre would consider the AIIMS demand.

ROURKELA: Normal life was paralysed in Sundargarh town on Friday as political parties and several apolitical outfits observed dawn-to-dusk bandh over the demand for setting up Odisha’s second AIIMS in the district. The shutdown evoked a spontaneous response as all State government offices, courts, banks, educational institutions and commercial establishments remained closed. The movement of commercial vehicles was also affected as protestors resorted to road blockades at several places. The shutdown came in wake of the indefinite hunger strike launched by four members of Western Odisha Yuva Manch (WOYM) from Tuesday demanding a second AIIMS at Sundargarh town. BJP MLA of Sundargarh Kusum Tete, who supported the bandh, said a delegation of all political parties and prominent citizens would meet Sundargarh Collector Parag Harshad Gavali to discuss about further development related to the AIIMS demand. Earlier, a Central team had visited the town and held a discussion with the then Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan on the matter. “Kalyan had reportedly assured the Central team of providing adequate land and extending all possible support for setting up the second AIIMS, but we don’t know what went wrong. After getting relevant information from the new Collector, we would decide our future course of action,” Tete said. Incidentally in November 2020, Odisha government had proposed to the Centre to set up the State’s second AIIMS in the newly-constructed Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital (SGMCH) built by the NTPC. While the BJD government is all set to run the SGMCH as per the MoU with NTPC, it continues to keep the issue alive by supporting its earlier proposal. In the past, BJP’s Sundargarh MP Jual Oram had said if the State government admits that it cannot run the SGMCH, the Centre would consider the AIIMS demand.