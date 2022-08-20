Home States Odisha

AIIMS demand: Bandh hits life in Sundargarh town

The shutdown evoked spontaneous response as all State government offices, courts, banks, educational institutions and commercial establishments remained closed.

Published: 20th August 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

A road blocked by protestors in Sundargarh town on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Normal life was paralysed in Sundargarh town on Friday as political parties and several apolitical outfits observed dawn-to-dusk bandh over the demand for setting up Odisha’s second AIIMS in the district.

The shutdown evoked a spontaneous response as all State government offices, courts, banks, educational institutions and commercial establishments remained closed. The movement of commercial vehicles was also affected as protestors resorted to road blockades at several places.   

The shutdown came in wake of the indefinite hunger strike launched by four members of Western Odisha Yuva Manch (WOYM) from Tuesday demanding a second AIIMS at Sundargarh town. BJP MLA of Sundargarh Kusum Tete, who supported the bandh, said a delegation of all political parties and prominent citizens would meet Sundargarh Collector Parag Harshad Gavali to discuss about further development related to the AIIMS demand.

Earlier, a Central team had visited the town and held a discussion with the then Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan on the matter. “Kalyan had reportedly assured the Central team of providing adequate land and extending all possible support for setting up the second AIIMS, but we don’t know what went wrong. After getting relevant information from the new Collector, we would decide our future course of action,” Tete said.   

Incidentally in November 2020, Odisha government had proposed to the Centre to set up the State’s second AIIMS in the newly-constructed Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital (SGMCH) built by the NTPC. 

While the BJD government is all set to run the SGMCH as per the MoU with NTPC, it continues to keep the issue alive by supporting its earlier proposal. In the past, BJP’s Sundargarh MP Jual Oram had said if the State government admits that it cannot run the SGMCH, the Centre would consider the AIIMS demand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS AIIMS Bhu AIIMS Bhubaneswar
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp