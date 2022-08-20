Cuttack Shanti Memorial Hospital to host two-day workshop on hernia surgical care

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Shanti Memorial Hospital will host a two-day unique training and continuing medical education on hernia surgical care under the aegis of AWR Surgeons Community from Saturday.

Apart from 150 surgeons from across eastern India, national faculty members will participate in the conference.

“The field of hernia surgery has dramatically changed in last five years. Modern hernia surgery is now considered an emerging speciality called abdominal wall reconstruction (AWR),” said CMD, Shanti Memorial Hospital, Dr Sreejoy Patnaik.

The AWR Surgeons Community, established in 2017 by Dr B Ramana, a Kolkata-based surgeon, has helped train and propagate newer and more modern methods of treating hernias of all kinds, especially the most difficult and large ones, he said.

The conference will showcase 14 different operations from simple to complex, covering laparoscopic, open and robotic hernia surgeries. The surgeries will be transmitted live at the conference venue.

Besides, deliberations on different surgical techniques will be held at the conference. Dr Ramana and Medical Director, Shanti Memorial Hospital Dr CR Das also spoke.

CUTTACK: Shanti Memorial Hospital will host a two-day unique training and continuing medical education on hernia surgical care under the aegis of AWR Surgeons Community from Saturday. Apart from 150 surgeons from across eastern India, national faculty members will participate in the conference. “The field of hernia surgery has dramatically changed in last five years. Modern hernia surgery is now considered an emerging speciality called abdominal wall reconstruction (AWR),” said CMD, Shanti Memorial Hospital, Dr Sreejoy Patnaik. The AWR Surgeons Community, established in 2017 by Dr B Ramana, a Kolkata-based surgeon, has helped train and propagate newer and more modern methods of treating hernias of all kinds, especially the most difficult and large ones, he said. The conference will showcase 14 different operations from simple to complex, covering laparoscopic, open and robotic hernia surgeries. The surgeries will be transmitted live at the conference venue. Besides, deliberations on different surgical techniques will be held at the conference. Dr Ramana and Medical Director, Shanti Memorial Hospital Dr CR Das also spoke.