Four leaseholders fined Rs 105.13 crore for excess black stone mining in Odisha

The Jajpur administration has imposed a fine of Rs 105.13 crore on four leaseholders for excess mining of black stone in Dharmasala block of the district. 

Published: 20th August 2022 06:44 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The Jajpur administration has imposed a fine of Rs 105.13 crore on four leaseholders for excess mining of black stone in Dharmasala block of the district. Acting on the directive of Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore, Dharmasala tehsildar Swagat Das penalised the leaseholders, identified as Sarong Rout, Ranjan Jena, Sabitri Parida and Chandramani Parida, for excess mining than the permissible limit at black granite quarries.  

Following allegations of excess mining than the allotted volume in black granite quarries, a revenue team led by tehsildar Das on Tuesday measured the actually mined area of the four mines.  After a detailed probe, lessee Saroj Rout was found to have carried out the highest excess mining at black stone quarry no 4 under Lunibara mouza. Rout has been fined Rs 63.37 crore.

Similarly, Ranjan Jena was fined Rs 23.32 crore for excess mining at quarry no 5 under Dankari mouza, Sabitri Parida Rs 16.57 crore for illegal mining at quarry no 2 under Lunibara mouza and her husband Chandramani Parida Rs 1.87 crore for excess mining at quarry no 3 under Lunibara mouza. 

