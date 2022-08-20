Home States Odisha

Maoists kill 30-year-old in Odisha's Nuapada village

Maoists unleashed terror in Nuapada district after they killed a 30-year-old on suspicion of being a police informer and dumped his body in the village late on Thursday night.

The seized Maoist articles

By Express News Service

The victim, identified as Anantaram Rout, was dragged out of his house by a group of Left ultras who took him to a forest patch in Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary. Subsequently, they shot him and dumped his body in Dhekunpani village.  

Rout hailed from Chhattisgarh but was residing at Dhekunpani since the last around five years. On Friday morning, locals found his body in a pool of blood with Maoist pamphlets strewn near it. Some posters were also found on the walls of the nearby houses. 

In the pamphlets and posters, the ultras stated that Rout was punished as he was a police informer. He had link with the Nuapada SP and was working as an SPO.

His job was to establish link between Sunabeda and Amamora belt. To carry out the task, Rout was getting Rs 8,000 every month. “Because of the information provided by him, police opened fire at our camp on January 9, 2022. He has been killed for the same,” stated the pamphlets which were signed by SDK Area Committee. In the posters found on walls of the houses, the rebels warned villagers against helping police lest they meet the same fate as that of Rout.

They asked villagers to surrender if they are helping the police in any way. Police reached Dhekunpani, located 77 km from Nuapada town and near the Chhattisgarh border, at around 5 pm on Friday. Nuapada SP Pratyush Diwakar said the body has been seized. “We are investigating the matter and will share further details later,” he added. On June 21, the Maoists had ambushed a CRPF camp during which three jawans were martyred in Bhainsadhani area under Pardhara reserve forest in Boden block.

