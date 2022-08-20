Odisha: Diarrhoea back in Kashipur, four affected

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as half of the state is fighting floods, Kashipur block of Rayagada district continues to report diarrhoea cases though after a fortnight’s break. While two deaths reportedly due to diarrhoea came to the fore on Friday, four others are undergoing treatment at Kashipur CHC in the last two days.

The two deceased have been identified as Mani Majhi (58) and Namita Majhi (25). The four affected persons are undergoing treatment and stable, said Dr N Nayak of the CHC. He however expressed ignorance about the two deaths. “The matter is being enquired to ascertain the reason of the deaths,” informed Nayak, adding, that a team of doctors of Kashipur CHC has also rushed to the village to take stock of the situation.

Kashipur block has been under the grip of diarrhoea since July. While the first diarrhoea death was reported on July 9, the toll due to the water-borne disease went to 16 with the two recent deaths in Paralajor village.

To stop people from using contaminated water, the administration had arranged safe drinking water through tankers in the affected areas. But the supply was erratic due to rain compelling residents to use water from streams that got contaminated due to open defecation, said social worker Pradeep Dalai.



