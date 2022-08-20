Home States Odisha

Odisha: Diarrhoea back in Kashipur, four affected

Even as half of the state is fighting floods, Kashipur block of Rayagada district continues to report diarrhoea cases though after a fortnight’s break.

Published: 20th August 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Even as half of the state is fighting floods, Kashipur block of Rayagada district continues to report diarrhoea cases though after a fortnight’s break. While two deaths reportedly due to diarrhoea came to the fore on Friday, four others are undergoing treatment at Kashipur CHC in the last two days.

The two deceased have been identified as Mani Majhi (58) and Namita Majhi (25).  The four affected persons are undergoing treatment and stable,  said Dr N Nayak of the CHC. He however expressed ignorance about the two deaths. “The matter is being enquired to ascertain the reason of the deaths,” informed Nayak, adding, that a team of doctors of Kashipur CHC has also rushed to the village to take stock of the situation.

Kashipur block has been under the grip of diarrhoea since July. While the first diarrhoea death was reported on July 9, the toll due to the water-borne disease went to 16 with the two recent deaths in Paralajor village.

To stop people from using contaminated water, the administration had arranged safe drinking water through tankers in the affected areas. But the supply was erratic due to rain compelling residents to use water from streams that got contaminated due to open defecation, said social worker Pradeep Dalai. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha floods Kashipur block diarrhoea
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp