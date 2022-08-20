Home States Odisha

Odisha floods: 1.5 lakh affected in Puri district, 68 villages amid floodwater

However, sources said, water has started receding and by Friday 68 villages remained inundated. 

Published: 20th August 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Flooded Haripur village in Jagatsinghpur | Express

By Express News Service

PURI/BERHAMPUR:  The life of around 1.5 lakh people from 201 villages under 55 gram panchayats in Puri district has been thrown out of gear for past few days as they remain surrounded by flood water. Mostly belonging to Gop, Nimapara, Delang, Kanas, Astarang, Pipili and Puri Sadar, most of which continue to remain inundated on Friday, residents are seen taking refuge on roads and river embankments without food and water.

However, sources said, water has started receding and by Friday 68 villages remained inundated. 
“We have been taking refuge on roads and river embankments without food or drinking water as we are yet to get any government relief,” said a resident of Davar village, Raghu Pradhan. With Talada and Nagar hamlets in Astaranga and many villages of Kanak block continuing to be surrounded by flood water, schools in these areas have been closed for the next two days. 

“Over 12,000 people have been shifted to safer locations on Friday and 20 boats were provided to them for communication,” informed Additional district magistrate PK Sahu. Thirty-eight free kitchens ran till Thursday, but the number has come down to 19 on Friday, he added. Apart from drinking water, sugar, rice, flattened rice, jaggery and polythene sheets, the flood-affected people have also been provided with cattle feed, Sahu informed. Healthcare teams and vets are stationed in affected areas, he stressed.

According to sources, water levels in Daya, Bhargavi, Makara, Malaguni, Rajua and Kushabhadra rivers have been flowing close to danger levels owing to a breach on Kusabhadra embankment that has snapped road communication from Sholapur to Ganeswarpur, Subarnpur to Gabakund and Gop to Balighai. Rahangoroda Gram panchayat under Gop block has reportedly been worst-hit.  

On the other hand, in Phulbani, incessant rains caused a landslide at Malaguda ghat in Raikia block on Friday disconnecting four panchayats Karada, Indragada, Ranaba, Badabaraba from their mainland.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha floods
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp